eLanka Newsletter – 9 Sept – 3rd edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

The Weekly Wrap Up with Karina Okotel

“ISLAND IN THE SUN” – By Sarah Jameel (Introduction by Des Kelly)

Expats & Travelers: Arugam Bay, Hippy Market in Sri Lanka

LEARN TO MAKE HOPPERS IN JUST 2 MINUTES by Manjula Fernando

JobKeeper changes have passed Parliament — here’s what you need to know: by political reporter Jordan Hayne

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo

Nibbana – By Sahan Weerasooriya

Bahiravakanda Vihara Buddha Statue in Kandy – By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Health & Views – September 2nd Issue – by Dr. Harold Gunatillake

Hilton Hotels Sri Lanka together with Big Spark by Gateway and SOS Children’s Villages plan to raise awareness amongst children on “SAVE THE OCEAN” by hosting one of the biggest virtual competitions.

The Golden Valley’s Tea of Life

Sri Lanka-Australia-New Zealand Business Council 25th Annual General Meeting

The Girl With the Apple
An amazing and true story by Herman Rosenblat

Eulogy – Mary Irene Lucia Herft (van Rooyen) 14.12.1933 – 22.08.2020

Protecting Mogul Emperor Aurangzeb’s silver coin ship – By Admiral Ravindra C Wijegunaratne (Retired from Sri Lanka Navy) Former Chief of Defence Staff

The Sri Lankan designer making eco-conscious gender-inclusive clothes – By Hena Sharma

SRI LANKA NEWS (AUGUST 2020) – Compiled by Victor Melder

Heart Failure is preventable-video and transcript-by Harold Gunatillake

A CANCER PATIENT SINGING WITH THE FAMOUS SINGER KEERTHI PASQUALE BEFORE HER DEATH – REST IN PEACE – By Des Kelly

Chandiyage Putha | Sangeetha Weeraratne

Nibunan

Sri Lanka National Sports Council 2020 Members

Obituary: Walter Perumal

Obituary: Asoka Perera

Click below for events

eLanka