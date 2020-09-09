eLanka Newsletter – 9 Sept – 3rd edition – Sri Lankans in Australia
Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter
The Weekly Wrap Up with Karina Okotel
“ISLAND IN THE SUN” – By Sarah Jameel (Introduction by Des Kelly)
Expats & Travelers: Arugam Bay, Hippy Market in Sri Lanka
LEARN TO MAKE HOPPERS IN JUST 2 MINUTES by Manjula Fernando
JobKeeper changes have passed Parliament — here’s what you need to know: by political reporter Jordan Hayne
Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo
Nibbana – By Sahan Weerasooriya
Bahiravakanda Vihara Buddha Statue in Kandy – By Arundathie Abeysinghe
Health & Views – September 2nd Issue – by Dr. Harold Gunatillake
Hilton Hotels Sri Lanka together with Big Spark by Gateway and SOS Children’s Villages plan to raise awareness amongst children on “SAVE THE OCEAN” by hosting one of the biggest virtual competitions.
The Golden Valley’s Tea of Life
Sri Lanka-Australia-New Zealand Business Council 25th Annual General Meeting
The Girl With the Apple
An amazing and true story by Herman Rosenblat
Eulogy – Mary Irene Lucia Herft (van Rooyen) 14.12.1933 – 22.08.2020
Protecting Mogul Emperor Aurangzeb’s silver coin ship – By Admiral Ravindra C Wijegunaratne (Retired from Sri Lanka Navy) Former Chief of Defence Staff
The Sri Lankan designer making eco-conscious gender-inclusive clothes – By Hena Sharma
SRI LANKA NEWS (AUGUST 2020) – Compiled by Victor Melder
Heart Failure is preventable-video and transcript-by Harold Gunatillake
A CANCER PATIENT SINGING WITH THE FAMOUS SINGER KEERTHI PASQUALE BEFORE HER DEATH – REST IN PEACE – By Des Kelly
Chandiyage Putha | Sangeetha Weeraratne
Nibunan
Sri Lanka National Sports Council 2020 Members
Obituary: Walter Perumal
Obituary: Asoka Perera
No Comments