eLanka Newsletter- April 2020 1st edition (mid week)- Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter- April 2020 1st edition (mid week)- Sri Lankans in Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

eLanka

REMEMBERING DIANA CAPTAIN – By SARATH AMUNUGAMA

“BELINGS THAT BELONG” – By Des Kelly

Foreign Ministry launches ‘Contact Sri Lanka’-Online Portal for Overseas Sri Lankans in collaboration with ICTA

STORM IN A TEACUP? – By Joe Van Langenberg

A TRIP ALONG MEMORY LANE.- By Group Captain (Retd) Tilak Pananwala (Epilogue.- by Bernard VanCuylenburg)

Fact Sheets – Stimulus packages announced

CRICKET HISTORY, SRI LANKA – Notes from a small island

Sri Lanka kept Coronavirus in Check by Harold Gunatillake

Catastrophes may close some doors-open others! – By Oscar E V Fernando

Click below for events

