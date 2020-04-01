eLanka Newsletter- April 2020 1st edition (mid week)- Sri Lankans in Australia
REMEMBERING DIANA CAPTAIN – By SARATH AMUNUGAMA
“BELINGS THAT BELONG” – By Des Kelly
Foreign Ministry launches ‘Contact Sri Lanka’-Online Portal for Overseas Sri Lankans in collaboration with ICTA
STORM IN A TEACUP? – By Joe Van Langenberg
A TRIP ALONG MEMORY LANE.- By Group Captain (Retd) Tilak Pananwala (Epilogue.- by Bernard VanCuylenburg)
Fact Sheets – Stimulus packages announced
CRICKET HISTORY, SRI LANKA – Notes from a small island
Sri Lanka kept Coronavirus in Check by Harold Gunatillake
Catastrophes may close some doors-open others! – By Oscar E V Fernando
