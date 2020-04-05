Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter- April 2020 2nd Edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter- April 2020 2nd Edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Apr 5, 2020 Posted by In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged , Comments 0



eLanka Newsletter- April 2020 2nd Edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

eLanka

OLIVIA’S INSPIRATIONAL COURAGE – BY Joe Van Langenberg

“CORONA-COMMONSENSE” – By Des Kelly

Financial Contributions to COVID-19 Related Activities in Sri Lanka (sent by the Consul General Mr M.H.M.N Bandara)

Webinar Event with Acharin for Australia

A WORLD OF FRIENDS – By Cam Lucadou – Wells

Fact Sheets – Stimulus packages announced

Covid at the door – By Niranjan Selvadurai

Health & Views –April 2020 – 1st issue By Harold Gunatillake

A Missive from Oscar E V Fernando – HOPE FOR HUMANITY

COVID 19- The curve has turned slightly in Australia; Is it enough? – By Raj Gonsalkorale

SRI LANKA NEWS (MARCH 2020) – Compiled by Victor Melder.

Songs to cheer you up during the Coronavirus Pandemic

Click below for events

eLanka_Donate



Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of