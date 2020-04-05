eLanka Newsletter- April 2020 2nd Edition – Sri Lankans in Australia
OLIVIA’S INSPIRATIONAL COURAGE – BY Joe Van Langenberg
“CORONA-COMMONSENSE” – By Des Kelly
Financial Contributions to COVID-19 Related Activities in Sri Lanka (sent by the Consul General Mr M.H.M.N Bandara)
Webinar Event with Acharin for Australia
A WORLD OF FRIENDS – By Cam Lucadou – Wells
Fact Sheets – Stimulus packages announced
Covid at the door – By Niranjan Selvadurai
Health & Views –April 2020 – 1st issue By Harold Gunatillake
A Missive from Oscar E V Fernando – HOPE FOR HUMANITY
COVID 19- The curve has turned slightly in Australia; Is it enough? – By Raj Gonsalkorale
SRI LANKA NEWS (MARCH 2020) – Compiled by Victor Melder.
Songs to cheer you up during the Coronavirus Pandemic
