eLanka Newsletter- April 2020 3rd (mid week) Edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter- April 2020 3rd (mid week) Edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Sumith Premachandra, 55, is the youngest person in Victoria to die of COVID-19

“MUSIC, MUSIC, Music” – By Des Kelly and (Thank you for the Music by Shanthi De Mel)

Dr. Sanjaya Senanayake, Associate Professor at Australian National University – Interviews on Coronavirus Outbreak

NOAH’S INDOMITABLE SPIRIT: By Joe Van Langenberg

Letter from Australian High Commissioner in Colombo to Parents of Sri Lankan Students in Australia

Am I eligible for the jobkeeper payment? Here’s everything you need to know to register

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Wishing you Dear Eric Clapton, many happy returns of today (April 06) – By Joe Van Langenberg

Corona Virus infection update in Sri Lanka-by Dr Harold Gunatillake

COVID-19: Early Childhood Education and Care Relief Package

COVID 19- The curve has turned slightly in Australia; Is it enough? – By Raj Gonsalkorale

The Sri Lankan Settlers of Thursday Island – By Stanley J. Sparkes and Anna Shnukal

Songs to cheer you up during the Coronavirus Pandemic

