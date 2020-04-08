eLanka Newsletter- April 2020 3rd (mid week) Edition – Sri Lankans in Australia
Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter
Sumith Premachandra, 55, is the youngest person in Victoria to die of COVID-19
“MUSIC, MUSIC, Music” – By Des Kelly and (Thank you for the Music by Shanthi De Mel)
Dr. Sanjaya Senanayake, Associate Professor at Australian National University – Interviews on Coronavirus Outbreak
NOAH’S INDOMITABLE SPIRIT: By Joe Van Langenberg
Letter from Australian High Commissioner in Colombo to Parents of Sri Lankan Students in Australia
Am I eligible for the jobkeeper payment? Here’s everything you need to know to register
HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Wishing you Dear Eric Clapton, many happy returns of today (April 06) – By Joe Van Langenberg
Corona Virus infection update in Sri Lanka-by Dr Harold Gunatillake
COVID-19: Early Childhood Education and Care Relief Package
COVID 19- The curve has turned slightly in Australia; Is it enough? – By Raj Gonsalkorale
The Sri Lankan Settlers of Thursday Island – By Stanley J. Sparkes and Anna Shnukal
Songs to cheer you up during the Coronavirus Pandemic
Leave a Reply