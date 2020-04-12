Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter- April 2020 4th Edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter- April 2020 4th Edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Wishing all our eLanka members a SAFE and happy Easter!

“HAVE A DRINK” – By Des Kelly

Prime Minister – Message – Sinhala and Tamil New Year

NSW Online Sinhala & Tamil New Year Celebration

New Consular Corps Management Committee: Dean – Anton Swan, Hon Consul for Sri Lanka in Queensland, Australia

2020 Auluth Auwurudu Litha – Sri Lanka Sinhala & Tamil New Year

REMEMBERING JACK JERSEY: By Joe Van Langenberg

Corona Virus infection update in Sri Lanka-by Dr Harold Gunatillake

Minister Dan Tehan – Message for International Students

Opportunities ahead after the mighty destroyer COVID 19 leaves us – By Raj Gonsalkorale

LET’S PONDER – By Capt Elmo Jayawardena

A TRIP ALONG MEMORY LANE.- By Group Captain (Retd) Tilak Pananwala (Epilogue.- by Bernard VanCuylenburg)

