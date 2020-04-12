eLanka Newsletter- April 2020 4th Edition – Sri Lankans in Australia
Wishing all our eLanka members a SAFE and happy Easter!
“HAVE A DRINK” – By Des Kelly
Prime Minister – Message – Sinhala and Tamil New Year
NSW Online Sinhala & Tamil New Year Celebration
New Consular Corps Management Committee: Dean – Anton Swan, Hon Consul for Sri Lanka in Queensland, Australia
2020 Auluth Auwurudu Litha – Sri Lanka Sinhala & Tamil New Year
REMEMBERING JACK JERSEY: By Joe Van Langenberg
Corona Virus infection update in Sri Lanka-by Dr Harold Gunatillake
Minister Dan Tehan – Message for International Students
Opportunities ahead after the mighty destroyer COVID 19 leaves us – By Raj Gonsalkorale
LET’S PONDER – By Capt Elmo Jayawardena
A TRIP ALONG MEMORY LANE.- By Group Captain (Retd) Tilak Pananwala (Epilogue.- by Bernard VanCuylenburg)
