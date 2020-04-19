Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – April 2020 6th Edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

THE LIAM DODDRELL STORY – A SAGA OF CRICKETING BRILLIANCE – By Bernard VanCuylenburg

“ROLL ALONG” – By Des Kelly

Prime Minister – Message – Sinhala and Tamil New Year

MARIJUANA’S CURATIVE POWERS: By Joe Van Langenberg

Insight – New routes to market for Australian brands in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

A Missive by Oscar E V Fernando: One year after the fire, a French priest’s tribute to Notre-Dame: By Courtney Mares

Health & Views –April 2020 – 1st issue By Harold Gunatillake

To curtail spread of COVID-19-update By Dr Harold Gunatillake

Silverscene – The Official Newsletter of the Silver Fawn Club Inc. (Issue: March/April 2020)

Sri Lanka in 1800 – 1970

Walter Gilbert, the shamed thief who shone in Canadian exile

Sports Home – One Website – All the Sports!

