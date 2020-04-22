eLanka Newsletter – April 2020 7th Edition – Sri Lankans in Australia
Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter
Mental health in a roving workforce
“COMRADES IN ARMS” – By Des Kelly
THE WORLD’S MOST SCENIC TRAIN RIDE: by Carlita Weerasinha
THE GLORY OF EASTER: BY Joe Van Langenberg
The new JobKeeper wage subsidy package
Am I eligible for the jobkeeper payment? Here’s everything you need to know to register
Cash flow boost for employers
To curtail spread of COVID-19-update By Dr Harold Gunatillake
A/g Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs – Statement on Australian citizenship processing
“THE WONDER OF PONDERISMS” – By Des Kelly
REMEMBERING “A TITAN OF AN ACTOR”: – By Joe Van Langenberg
Sports Home – One Website – All the Sports!
Leave a Reply