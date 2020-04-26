Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – April 2020 8th Edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – April 2020 8th Edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

LEST WE FORGET – by Victor Melder

“BRADMAN OF OLDE CEYLON” – By Des Kelly

The colleague, the girl, the police: Student framed and imprisoned over terror offences tells whole story for the first time: By Avani Dias

REMEMBERING “A TITAN OF AN ACTOR”: – By Joe Van Langenberg

Free Webinar: Sri Lanka Association of NSW Inc. – Surviving Lockdown with Kids

Rashad’s Sri Lankan Curry Night at The Stag Delivers Food From Colombo – And Relief for a Valued Migrant Worker

The Sri Lankan restaurant feeding Sydney’s vulnerable

Eggs Boost your energy,and immune system to fight against viral infections by Harold Gunatillake

Kerrigan La-Brooy – Not One but Two Gospel Albums!

Capitalism with a Socialist heart for a sustainable future? By Raj Gonsalkorale

A MEMORY OF MURDER By Bernard vanCuylenburg

Eerier the Silence-Louder the Sound! By Oscar E V Fernando

