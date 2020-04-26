eLanka Newsletter – April 2020 8th Edition – Sri Lankans in Australia
LEST WE FORGET – by Victor Melder
“BRADMAN OF OLDE CEYLON” – By Des Kelly
The colleague, the girl, the police: Student framed and imprisoned over terror offences tells whole story for the first time: By Avani Dias
REMEMBERING “A TITAN OF AN ACTOR”: – By Joe Van Langenberg
Free Webinar: Sri Lanka Association of NSW Inc. – Surviving Lockdown with Kids
Rashad’s Sri Lankan Curry Night at The Stag Delivers Food From Colombo – And Relief for a Valued Migrant Worker
The Sri Lankan restaurant feeding Sydney’s vulnerable
Eggs Boost your energy,and immune system to fight against viral infections by Harold Gunatillake
Kerrigan La-Brooy – Not One but Two Gospel Albums!
Capitalism with a Socialist heart for a sustainable future? By Raj Gonsalkorale
A MEMORY OF MURDER By Bernard vanCuylenburg
Eerier the Silence-Louder the Sound! By Oscar E V Fernando
