eLanka Newsletter – April 2020 9th Edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – April 2020 9th Edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

Prime Minister – Joint Media Release – COVIDSafe: New app to slow the spread of coronavirus

“BRADMAN OF OLDE CEYLON” – By Des Kelly

Mother’s Day Facebook Photo Competition – Women’s Shed – Hills Shire

KIM’S “DEATH” REPORTS DENIED: BY Joe Van Langenberg

A MEMORY OF MURDER By Bernard vanCuylenburg

Rashad’s Sri Lankan Curry Night at The Stag Delivers Food From Colombo – And Relief for a Valued Migrant Worker

If you need a friend – By Des Kelly

Our immune system and challenges to the COVID-19 – By Dr Harold Gunatillake

Kerrigan La-Brooy – Not One but Two Gospel Albums!

Muttiah Muralitharan no-ball controversy: What really happened when Ross Emerson had called Muralitharan for throwing? By DIXIT BHARGAV

OINVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES IN AUSTRALIA

Eerier the Silence-Louder the Sound! By Oscar E V Fernando

