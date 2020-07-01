eLanka Newsletter – July 1st edition – Sri Lankans in Australia
Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter
1959 All-Island Inter-school Basketball Championships : About the team, the coach and the Polka Dot Jerseys – From Doug Jones
“FORBIDDEN FACTS” – By Des Kelly
SRI LANKA NEWS – JUNE 2020 – by Victor Melder
New age poetess: Shiroma Perera-Nathan – Story: Marie Pietersz (The Write Touch), Melbourne (Pictures: Shiroma P-N)
Do you ignore symptoms of sickness and go to work? 31 TV Interview with Dr. Sam
Sri Lankan Woman Creates History in Global Management Accounting Profession
Silver Aisle Gifting – An Exclusive Gifting Service for All Occasions
Health & Views –June 2020 – 3rd issue By Harold Gunatillake
Sri Lanka’s Musical ‘Choon Paan’ Bread Trucks – By Zinara Rathnayake
Sri Lankan Street Food by Dish (Sydney) – YOUR TASTE BUDS TOUR OF SRI LANKA CONTINUES ON 12TH JULY
D.S Senanayake – Don Stephen Senanayake –first Prime Minister of Sri Lanka’s visit to Australia
NSW Health COVID-19 Social Media Tiles in English, Sinhalese and Tamil languages
