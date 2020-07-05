Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – July 2nd edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – July 2nd edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

eLanka

SRI LANKA TOURISM – OPERATIONAL GUIDELINES WITH HEALTH PROTOCOLS

“WILL SHE, OR WON’T SHE”

Prime Minister – Joint Media Release – $1 billion to unlock thousands of infrastructure jobs in NSW

Sri Lanka Association of NSW – Weekly Online Gathering starting on 1 July 2020

Operation Hope: Join our story and magnify your impact

VALE – HASSAN MUSAFER

Silver Aisle Gifting – An Exclusive Gifting Service for All Occasions

Trip to Jaffna and Mulaitivu in 2010-By Harold Gunatillake

Sunrise and Sunset – By Oscar E V Fernando

Sri Lankan Street Food by Dish (Sydney) – YOUR TASTE BUDS TOUR OF SRI LANKA CONTINUES ON 12TH JULY

Do you ignore symptoms of sickness and go to work? 31 TV Interview with Dr. Sam

SRI LANKA NEWS – JUNE 2020 – by Victor Melder

Click below for events

