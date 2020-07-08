Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – July 3rd edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – July 3rd edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Jul 8, 2020 Posted by In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged , Comments 0



eLanka Newsletter – July 3rd edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

eLanka

SCC & SCF – COVID-19 Community Support Program

“THE PEARL OF THE EAST” CEYLON – By Des Kelly

Prasanna Kariyawasam and Umesh Idippily being interviewed at the 141st Battle of the Blues

TRIBUTE TO COACH “SUNDA” – WRITTEN BY HILARY WHITE

Jaffna College Ceylon Miscellany – August 1939

SRI LANKA TOURISM – OPERATIONAL GUIDELINES WITH HEALTH PROTOCOLS

Sri Lanka Association of NSW – Weekly Online Gathering starting on 1 July 2020

Health & Views –July 2020 – 1st issue By Harold Gunatillake

The Tree – by Oscar E V Fernando

Sri Lankan Street Food by Dish (Sydney) – YOUR TASTE BUDS TOUR OF SRI LANKA CONTINUES ON JU12TH LY

ENCYCLOPAEDIA OF CEYLON – A LOOK INTO THE PAST – TEA CENTENARY YEAR SOUVENIR 1954 Edition

Operation Hope: Join our story and magnify your impact

Click below for events

eLanka_Donate

 



Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of