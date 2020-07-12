eLanka Newsletter – July 4th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia
Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter
Kerrigan La-Brooy #1 on Aussie Charts for the 2nd Consecutive Week
“THE PEARL OF THE EAST” CEYLON – By Des Kelly
Open Mike with Emcee Duke Ramachandran
TRIBUTE TO COACH “SUNDA” – WRITTEN BY HILARY WHITE
Jaffna College Ceylon Miscellany – August 1939
Down memory lane at Aluthmawatha
St. Sylvester’s College: The forgotten school that produced top sportsmen without anything-BY HAFIZ MARIKKAR
To Prevent further viral Pandemics- become vegetarian or reduce meat consumption-by Harold Gunatillake
SCC & SCF – COVID-19 Community Support Program
Sri Lankan Street Food by Dish (Sydney) – YOUR TASTE BUDS TOUR OF SRI LANKA CONTINUES ON 12TH JULY
ENCYCLOPAEDIA OF CEYLON – A LOOK INTO THE PAST – TEA CENTENARY YEAR SOUVENIR 1954 Edition
Prasanna Kariyawasam and Umesh Idippily being interviewed at the 141st Battle of the Blues
Leave a Reply