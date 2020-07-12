Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – July 4th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – July 4th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Jul 12, 2020 Posted by In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged , , Comments 0



eLanka Newsletter – July 4th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

eLanka

Kerrigan La-Brooy #1 on Aussie Charts for the 2nd Consecutive Week

“THE PEARL OF THE EAST” CEYLON – By Des Kelly

Open Mike with Emcee Duke Ramachandran

TRIBUTE TO COACH “SUNDA” – WRITTEN BY HILARY WHITE

Jaffna College Ceylon Miscellany – August 1939

Down memory lane at Aluthmawatha

St. Sylvester’s College: The forgotten school that produced top sportsmen without anything-BY HAFIZ MARIKKAR

To Prevent further viral Pandemics- become vegetarian or reduce meat consumption-by Harold Gunatillake

SCC & SCF – COVID-19 Community Support Program

Sri Lankan Street Food by Dish (Sydney) – YOUR TASTE BUDS TOUR OF SRI LANKA CONTINUES ON 12TH JULY

ENCYCLOPAEDIA OF CEYLON – A LOOK INTO THE PAST – TEA CENTENARY YEAR SOUVENIR 1954 Edition

Prasanna Kariyawasam and Umesh Idippily being interviewed at the 141st Battle of the Blues

Click below for events

eLanka_Donate

 



Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of