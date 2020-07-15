Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – July 5th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – July 5th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

To Canada with Love from Sri Lanka – A Beautiful song presentation from Sri Lankans in Mississauga!.

This is HOW a newscaster SHOULD operate – By Des Kelly

Kerrigan La-Brooy #1 on Aussie Charts for the 2nd Consecutive Week

Sri Lanka for the first time records birth of twin elephant calves

Australia’s greatest ever Test XI

Down memory lane at Aluthmawatha

St. Sylvester’s College: The forgotten school that produced top sportsmen without anything-BY HAFIZ MARIKKAR

Anuradhapura Kingdom & heritage-Harold Gunatillake

SCC & SCF – COVID-19 Community Support Program

Open Mike with Emcee Duke Ramachandran

ENCYCLOPAEDIA OF CEYLON – A LOOK INTO THE PAST – TEA CENTENARY YEAR SOUVENIR 1954 Edition

Prasanna Kariyawasam and Umesh Idippily being interviewed at the 141st Battle of the Blues

