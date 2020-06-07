eLanka Newsletter – June 2nd edition – Sri Lankans in Australia
Megha Wijewardane – NASA Junior Ambassador
“BAILA, AS I LIKE IT” – By Des Kelly
Hugh Aldons at 95- A Tribute by his nephew Roger – Hugh was and remains the ONLY ever Ceylon TRIPLE INTERNATIONAL at Cricket – Hockey and Rugby
World In Union | The Old Joes’ Choir (Virtual Choir while in Self Isolation & Social Distancing)
ARIANA’S GRAND-E GESTURE: By Joe Van Langenberg
According to Matthew 2018 – Sinhala movie starring Jacqueline Fernandez & Alston Koch – Film by Chandran Rutnam |
SRI LANKA NEWS (MAY 2020) – Compiled by Victor Melder
Health & Views –June 2020 – 1st issue By Harold Gunatillake
Dish Sri Lankan Street Food – Regional Sri Lankan lunch served on banana leaves..starting from 14th June
The best of Mahela Jayawardene: His top innings
Silver Fawn Club Inc. – Commemorative Edition (special edition is to mark the Club’s 50th Anniversary)
MEMORABLE CENTURIES BY ANTONIANS 1951 – 1961 “Lest we forget” – By Gp Capt Tilak Pananwala (retd)
