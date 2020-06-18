Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – June 5th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – June 5th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Jun 18, 2020 Posted by In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged , , , Comments 0



eLanka Newsletter – June 5th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

eLanka

Tea mogul Merrill J. Fernando: ‘I owe everything to Australian consumers’: By benjamin law

“THE REAL ROCKET MAN” – By Des Kelly

Helping keep us connected while we’re apart – Telstra

Obituary: STELLA JAYASENA NEE ABEYGUNERATNE (ex Staff Medical Research Institute Borella, Sri Lanka)

Obituary Notice – Mrs Rupa Seneviratne Banda (Founding Member of Peradeniya University Alumni NSW)

The immortal Fr. Joe: Remembering the Legend & his Legacy after 14 Years …

OPPORTUNITIES UNLOCKED WITH PLACES AVAILABLE FOR
UTS FOUNDATION STUDIES AND DIPLOMAS AT UTS INSEARCH SRI LANKA

Checking your pulse rate is discussed-by Dr harold Gunatillake

Orients Basket Ball Club – By Hilary White

Aravinda’s stunning season for Prahran CC-by Ian Crawford

Prime Minister – Statement – Update on coronavirus measures – Friday 12 June 2020

Tribute to a beloved rector by: Rev. Dr. W.D.G. Chrispin Leo

Click below for events

eLanka_Donate

 



Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of