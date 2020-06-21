eLanka Newsletter – June 6th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia
Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter
Dr.Para – a healer with a vision – A Tribute to Dr.R. Pararajasegaram – Among the greats of our times by H. L. D. Mahindapala
“GOOD ON YA, YAJILI.” – BY Des Kelly
“Need to change how we look at Test Cricket’: Kumar Sangakkara
“VERY SAD NEWS” – SL-born BBC presenter reveals cancer has spread to his lungs – By Des Kelly
Obituary Notice – Mrs Rupa Seneviratne Banda (Founding Member of Peradeniya University Alumni NSW)
Sri Lankan Street Food by Dish (Sydney) – YOUR TASTE BUDS TOUR OF SRI LANKA CONTINUES ON 12TH JULY
Helping keep us connected while we’re apart – Telstra
Trip to Annivilunthan- 25Km from-by Dr harold Gunatillake
Orients Basket Ball Club – By Hilary White
Watch Bob Marley & The Wailers’ ‘Live at The Rainbow’ Concert from 1977 which was live-streamed on the reggae icon’s Official YouTube Channel
Spolly bolsters the Bloods (MICHAEL VANDORT EX Sri Lankan Cricketer mentioned)-By Nick Creely
Tea mogul Merrill J. Fernando: ‘I owe everything to Australian consumers’: By benjamin law
Leave a Reply