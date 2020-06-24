eLanka Newsletter – June 7th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia
Kerrigan La-Brooy #1, #2 & #3
“D.S.DAY” 19/6/1911 – 109th Birthday Anniversary – DUDLEY SENANAYAKE – By Des Kelly
The ‘Prince’ of Cricket – Errol Fernando
JESUS IS MY CUP OF TEA, SAYS DILMAH FOUNDER by BEN MCEACHEN
Anton Swan, Dean of the Consular Corps of Queensland
Sri Lankan Street Food by Dish (Sydney) – YOUR TASTE BUDS TOUR OF SRI LANKA CONTINUES ON 12TH JULY
Spirituality, taste and labour: The story of Jaffna’s Nelli crush – By d.s. joseph
Heart Failure, Basil and Spinach- by Dr Harold Gunatillake
Vesak Lanterns – By Anuki De Silva
St JOSEPHS COLLEGE COLOMBO: Past Cricket Captains – 1898 to 2020
Locked Down in Sri Lanka – By A Fernando
“Need to change how we look at Test Cricket’: Kumar Sangakkara
