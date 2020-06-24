Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – June 7th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – June 7th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Kerrigan La-Brooy #1, #2 & #3

“D.S.DAY” 19/6/1911 – 109th Birthday Anniversary – DUDLEY SENANAYAKE – By Des Kelly

The ‘Prince’ of Cricket – Errol Fernando

JESUS IS MY CUP OF TEA, SAYS DILMAH FOUNDER by BEN MCEACHEN

Anton Swan, Dean of the Consular Corps of Queensland

Sri Lankan Street Food by Dish (Sydney) – YOUR TASTE BUDS TOUR OF SRI LANKA CONTINUES ON 12TH JULY

Spirituality, taste and labour: The story of Jaffna’s Nelli crush – By d.s. joseph

Heart Failure, Basil and Spinach- by Dr Harold Gunatillake

Vesak Lanterns – By Anuki De Silva

St JOSEPHS COLLEGE COLOMBO: Past Cricket Captains – 1898 to 2020

Locked Down in Sri Lanka – By A Fernando

“Need to change how we look at Test Cricket’: Kumar Sangakkara

