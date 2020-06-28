eLanka Newsletter – June 8th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia
Sri Lankan Woman Creates History in Global Management Accounting Profession
“SBS SAYS” – By Des Kelly
D.S Senanayake – Don Stephen Senanayake –first Prime Minister of Sri Lanka’s visit to Australia
New age poetess: Shiroma Perera-Nathan – Story: Marie Pietersz (The Write Touch), Melbourne (Pictures: Shiroma P-N)
1959 All-Island Inter-school Basketball Championships : About the team, the coach and the Polka Dot Jerseys – From Doug Jones
The ‘Prince’ of Cricket – Errol Fernando
Video presentation on Muscle Cramps- who gets it?-By Harold Gunatillake
Kerrigan La-Brooy #1, #2 & #3
Sri Lankan Street Food by Dish (Sydney) – YOUR TASTE BUDS TOUR OF SRI LANKA CONTINUES ON 12TH JULY
TRUTH: By Oscar E V Fernando
NSW Health COVID-19 Social Media Tiles in English, Sinhalese and Tamil languages
