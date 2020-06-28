Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – June 8th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Sri Lankan Woman Creates History in Global Management Accounting Profession

“SBS SAYS” – By Des Kelly

D.S Senanayake – Don Stephen Senanayake –first Prime Minister of Sri Lanka’s visit to Australia

New age poetess: Shiroma Perera-Nathan – Story: Marie Pietersz (The Write Touch), Melbourne (Pictures: Shiroma P-N)

1959 All-Island Inter-school Basketball Championships : About the team, the coach and the Polka Dot Jerseys – From Doug Jones

The ‘Prince’ of Cricket – Errol Fernando

Video presentation on Muscle Cramps- who gets it?-By Harold Gunatillake

Kerrigan La-Brooy #1, #2 & #3

Sri Lankan Street Food by Dish (Sydney) – YOUR TASTE BUDS TOUR OF SRI LANKA CONTINUES ON 12TH JULY

TRUTH: By Oscar E V Fernando

NSW Health COVID-19 Social Media Tiles in English, Sinhalese and Tamil languages

