Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter- March 2020 3rd edition- Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter- March 2020 3rd edition- Sri Lankans in Australia

Mar 15, 2020 Posted by In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged , Comments 0



eLanka Newsletter- March 2020 3rd edition- Sri Lankans in Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

eLanka

Anoma Wijewardene – Kintsugi II ( 3 March – 28 March 2020 )

“ESPECIALLY FOR YOU” – By Des Kelly

Trade Promotional visit to Queensland under the Economic Diplomacy Programme

“ESPECIALLY FOR YOU” – By Des Kelly

CHRIS GREET, SHOWMAN EXTRAORDINAIRE: By Joe Van Langenberg

Dr Pal Manickam – A great video on CORONA virus – Don’t PANIC.“Take a Corona & Chill”

England cricket tour of Sri Lanka called off due to coronavirus

INSPIRING PLACES

How do you keep your large bowel free of chronic diseases?-by Harold Gunatillake

Youth and Media to the fore for fast tracked development with sustainability! – By Oscar E V Fernando

Click below for events

eLanka_Donate



Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of