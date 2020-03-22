eLanka Newsletter- March 2020 4th edition- Sri Lankans in Australia
Sri Lankan Anna-Marie Ondaatje (the First Rhythmic Gymnast) – Wins Zurich Cup 2020 Switzerland
“THE EYES HAVE IT” – By Des Kelly
Anoma Wijewardene – Kintsugi II ( 3 March – 28 March 2020 )
OLIVIA’S INSPIRATIONAL COURAGE – BY Joe Van Langenberg
FIRST TIME IN THE AFRICAN SKY – BY Capt Elmo Jayawardena
STC Cycle parade & 141st Battle of the Blues photographs
Pollution round the Kandy Lake – Written by Dr harold Gunatillake-Health writer
our Immune system and how we can boost it-by Dr Harold Gunatillake
A missive from Oscar E V Fernando- Kindness in Action!
