eLanka Newsletter- March 2020 4th edition- Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter- March 2020 4th edition- Sri Lankans in Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

Sri Lankan Anna-Marie Ondaatje (the First Rhythmic Gymnast) – Wins Zurich Cup 2020 Switzerland

“THE EYES HAVE IT” – By Des Kelly

Anoma Wijewardene – Kintsugi II ( 3 March – 28 March 2020 )

OLIVIA’S INSPIRATIONAL COURAGE – BY Joe Van Langenberg

FIRST TIME IN THE AFRICAN SKY – BY Capt Elmo Jayawardena

STC Cycle parade & 141st Battle of the Blues photographs

Pollution round the Kandy Lake – Written by Dr harold Gunatillake-Health writer

our Immune system and how we can boost it-by Dr Harold Gunatillake

A missive from Oscar E V Fernando- Kindness in Action!

