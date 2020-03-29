Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter- March 2020 5th edition- Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter- March 2020 5th edition- Sri Lankans in Australia

MARIANS Dance Concert – Thaala (Sydney event) – Photos thanks to RoyGrafix

 

“THE PRESIDENT’S LIMOUSINE” – By Des Kelly

Foreign Ministry launches ‘Contact Sri Lanka’-Online Portal for Overseas Sri Lankans in collaboration with ICTA

KENNY’S FINAL EXIT: By Joe Van Langenberg

“A NEW DAWN” – By Shanthie De Mel

Federal Government Response – Coronavirus

COVID 19; Flattening the curve has not worked in Australia By Raj Gonsalkorale

Health & Views –March 2020 – 3rd issue By Harold Gunatillake

Forgiveness-Kindness in Action! – BY Oscar E V Fernando

