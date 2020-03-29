eLanka Newsletter- March 2020 5th edition- Sri Lankans in Australia
MARIANS Dance Concert – Thaala (Sydney event) – Photos thanks to RoyGrafix
“THE PRESIDENT’S LIMOUSINE” – By Des Kelly
Foreign Ministry launches ‘Contact Sri Lanka’-Online Portal for Overseas Sri Lankans in collaboration with ICTA
KENNY’S FINAL EXIT: By Joe Van Langenberg
“A NEW DAWN” – By Shanthie De Mel
Federal Government Response – Coronavirus
COVID 19; Flattening the curve has not worked in Australia By Raj Gonsalkorale
Health & Views –March 2020 – 3rd issue By Harold Gunatillake
Forgiveness-Kindness in Action! – BY Oscar E V Fernando
