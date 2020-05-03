eLanka Newsletter – May 2020 1st Edition – Sri Lankans in Australia
AUSTRALIA MARKS 250th ANNIVERSARY OF ENDEAVOUR’S HISTORIC VOYAGE
“VALE’ EDDIE BAPTIST” – By Des Kelly
OLD ANTONIAN SOLDIER ALASTAIR MACKENZIE CELEBRATES ANZAC DAY
PERCY SLEDGE CROSSES OVER: By Joe Van Langenberg
CANON ROY HENRY BOWYER-YIN MA(Cantab): By Menaka Ashi Fernando
Meditation with Acharin online via zoom platform, regularly every Saturday and Sunday 9pm to 10.30pm (Sydney time)
Every Century? – History repeats itself. This Poem was written in 1869, reprinted during 1919 Pandemic
Health & Views –April 2020 – 3rd issue By Harold Gunatillake
COSMI calls Sri Lanka to engage private sector in milestone strategy switch
Victoria offers $1100 relief grants to struggling foreign students-By Michael Fowler and Anna Patty
COVID19 Multicultural media briefing – Melbourne
29 April 2020
Missive from Oscar E V Fernando: 50 Things To Do while Quarantined (Beyond Binge Watching): By Carrie Gress
