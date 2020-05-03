Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – May 2020 1st Edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – May 2020 1st Edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

May 3, 2020 Posted by In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged , , Comments 0



eLanka Newsletter – May 2020 1st Edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

eLanka

AUSTRALIA MARKS 250th ANNIVERSARY OF ENDEAVOUR’S HISTORIC VOYAGE

“VALE’ EDDIE BAPTIST” – By Des Kelly

OLD ANTONIAN SOLDIER ALASTAIR MACKENZIE CELEBRATES ANZAC DAY

PERCY SLEDGE CROSSES OVER: By Joe Van Langenberg

CANON ROY HENRY BOWYER-YIN MA(Cantab): By Menaka Ashi Fernando

Meditation with Acharin online via zoom platform, regularly every Saturday and Sunday 9pm to 10.30pm (Sydney time)

Every Century? – History repeats itself. This Poem was written in 1869, reprinted during 1919 Pandemic

Health & Views –April 2020 – 3rd issue By Harold Gunatillake

COSMI calls Sri Lanka to engage private sector in milestone strategy switch

Victoria offers $1100 relief grants to struggling foreign students-By Michael Fowler and Anna Patty

COVID19 Multicultural media briefing – Melbourne
29 April 2020

Missive from Oscar E V Fernando: 50 Things To Do while Quarantined (Beyond Binge Watching): By Carrie Gress

Click below for events

eLanka_Donate

 



Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of