eLanka Newsletter – May 2020 2nd Edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – May 2020 2nd Edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Australia assists Lanka’s anti-COVID drive

“MURDER, SHE WROTE” – By Des Kelly

MESSAGE FROM THE PRIME MINISTER
VESAK 2020

ASSANGE’S DEHUMANIZATION CONTINUES – BY Joe Van Langenberg

SRI LANKA NEWS (APRIL 2020) by Victor Melder

Meditation with Acharin online (Webinars) – 09th & 10th May

Sri Lanka Association of NSW online gathering to celebrate “Vesak” and “Mother’s Day” (Wednesday 6 May 10.30am to 1pm – Sydney time)

Is Tea as good as Coffee for your Liver & general Health?by Harold Gunatillake

SL Airlines issues travel notice for students in Australia and UK by

Remembering Tony Gomes – By Patrick Ranasinghe

BREAKING NEWS! New COVID19 Mobile testing sites – now available.

Corona Virus Story ~ A Great Realisation | By Tom foolery

