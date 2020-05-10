Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – May 2020 3rd edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – May 2020 3rd edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

May 10, 2020 Posted by In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged , , Comments 0



eLanka Newsletter – May 2020 3rd edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

eLanka

MOTHER, A LADY LIKE NO OTHER: BY Joe Van Langenberg

“A MOTHER’S LOVE” – By Des Kelly

Australia extends support to Sri Lanka to flight pandemic

The birth of the Steel industry in Sri Lanka: By Vernon de Alwis

UK PM appoints MP Ranil Jayawardena as Trade Minister

Lunch with Prof.Raina MacIntyre: cautious coronavirus communicator: By helen pitt

Emotional Surprise for a COVID-19 Survivor | Good Morning Britain – surprise for Roy as he is reunited with Dr Hetti! (Dr. Hettiarachi)

Health & Views –May 2020 – 1st issue By Harold Gunatillake

Meditation with Acharin online (Webinars) – 09th & 10th May

GLORY DAYS : THE LEGEND THAT WAS TOM DEEN.- By Bernard VanCuylenburg

S .THOMAS COLLEGE MOUNT LAVINIA 2018 RUGBY DINNER.THE SLIDE SHOW AND VIDEO PRESENTATION – thanks to Shanaka de Livera

Reopening Sri Lankan Street Food in Glebe

Click below for events

eLanka_Donate

 



Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of