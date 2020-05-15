Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – May 2020 4th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – May 2020 4th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

eLanka

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan: 7 things to know about the new Netflix star by Marwa Hamad

“MOVIE STARS OF OLDE” – BY Des Kelly

RAKING UP PAINFUL MEMORIES: Joe Van Langenberg

Kumar Sangakkara To Become First MCC President For More Than 12 Months Since World War II by Jatin Malu

UK PM appoints MP Ranil Jayawardena as Trade Minister

Vale Olga Ramasamy – A Tribute – By Trevine Rodrigo

Lanka-born and educated doctor helps contain epidemic in the UK

Should a COVID-19 patient with poor lung function go under ventilator management?Written by Dr. Harold Gunatillake-Health writer

St Joseph’s College Colombo | Sri Lanka

Dubai – 1960 to 2020 and beyond

The birth of the Steel industry in Sri Lanka: By Vernon de Alwis

“Noel News” from Noel Whittaker

Lunch with Prof.Raina MacIntyre: cautious coronavirus communicator: By helen pitt

