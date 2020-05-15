eLanka Newsletter – May 2020 4th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia
Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan: 7 things to know about the new Netflix star by Marwa Hamad
“MOVIE STARS OF OLDE” – BY Des Kelly
RAKING UP PAINFUL MEMORIES: Joe Van Langenberg
Kumar Sangakkara To Become First MCC President For More Than 12 Months Since World War II by Jatin Malu
UK PM appoints MP Ranil Jayawardena as Trade Minister
Vale Olga Ramasamy – A Tribute – By Trevine Rodrigo
Lanka-born and educated doctor helps contain epidemic in the UK
Should a COVID-19 patient with poor lung function go under ventilator management?Written by Dr. Harold Gunatillake-Health writer
St Joseph’s College Colombo | Sri Lanka
Dubai – 1960 to 2020 and beyond
The birth of the Steel industry in Sri Lanka: By Vernon de Alwis
“Noel News” from Noel Whittaker
Lunch with Prof.Raina MacIntyre: cautious coronavirus communicator: By helen pitt
Leave a Reply