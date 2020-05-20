eLanka Newsletter – May 2020 6th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia
Tribute to Dr Pararajasegaram -‘The Father Of Community Opthalmology’
“THE GOOD OLD DAYS” – By Des Kelly
Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Influenced By Smarter Sri Lankan
At the end of the road. Dylan Wickrama’s Pacific crossing on a GS powered raft is set to be made into a film.
Lockdown thoughts: by BERTRAM DANIEL
TIME FOR US TO WAKE-UP AND LEND A HAND – BY Capt Elmo Jayawardena
View of clean Colombo, Sri Lanka captured on Sunday before lifting of curfew on Monday (May 2020)
Alcohol consumption and COPD-by Dr. Harold Gunatillake
THE THRILL OF BEING A THOMIAN
Archdiocesan Choir of Colombo – Cover Version – හමුවේ දිනෙක (Hamuwe Dineka)
The Consulate General Office continues the relief activities for Sri Lankan University students in Sydney.
Tilling the land – By Oscar E V Fernando
The e-auction solution for tea after 1880: Transforming how tea is bought and sold in Sri Lanka
