eLanka Newsletter – May 2020 7th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – May 2020 7th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

eLanka

ASX Announcement TBG Biotechnology Corp. Confirms CE Mark approval of COVID-19 Nucleic Acid and Antibody Rapid Test Kits – Authorised by the Board of Directors Jitto Arulampalam Chairman

BIG CHEEKS – By Des Kelly

Pasan Wijesena – owner of Earl’s Juke Joint – Newtown’s little slice of New Orleans still has us under its spell “TimeOut”

Sahanro Ayurvedic Wellness Centre

We are One – A Special Message from Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts to the World – Written, performed & produced by Alston Koch

Song Remembering Arhat Sangamitta Therani

Kerrigan La-Brooy – Not One but Two Gospel Albums!

Cytokine Storm Syndrome link with COVID-19 Written by Dr. Harold Gunatillake

SHOULD SUGAR BABES BE CONDEMNED:? BY Joe Van Langenberg

Tribute to Dr Pararajasegaram -‘The Father Of Community Opthalmology’

This Eerie silence – By Oscar E V Fernando

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Influenced By Smarter Sri Lankan

