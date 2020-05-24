eLanka Newsletter – May 2020 7th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia
Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter
ASX Announcement TBG Biotechnology Corp. Confirms CE Mark approval of COVID-19 Nucleic Acid and Antibody Rapid Test Kits – Authorised by the Board of Directors Jitto Arulampalam Chairman
BIG CHEEKS – By Des Kelly
Pasan Wijesena – owner of Earl’s Juke Joint – Newtown’s little slice of New Orleans still has us under its spell “TimeOut”
Sahanro Ayurvedic Wellness Centre
We are One – A Special Message from Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts to the World – Written, performed & produced by Alston Koch
Song Remembering Arhat Sangamitta Therani
Kerrigan La-Brooy – Not One but Two Gospel Albums!
Cytokine Storm Syndrome link with COVID-19 Written by Dr. Harold Gunatillake
SHOULD SUGAR BABES BE CONDEMNED:? BY Joe Van Langenberg
Tribute to Dr Pararajasegaram -‘The Father Of Community Opthalmology’
This Eerie silence – By Oscar E V Fernando
Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Influenced By Smarter Sri Lankan
Leave a Reply