Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – May 2020 8th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – May 2020 8th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

May 27, 2020 Posted by In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged , , , Comments 0



eLanka Newsletter – May 2020 8th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

eLanka

https://www.elanka.com.au/donation-of-books-to-sri-lankan-libraries-sri-lanka-consulate-general-in-sydney/

DONATION OF BOOKS TO SRI LANKAN LIBRARIES

Combined Colleges of Sri Lanka Choir: by Everard Hoffman

Combined Colleges of Sri Lanka Choir: by Everard Hoffman

The grand old man of tea – Merrill J Fernando

DORIS MADE EVERY ONES’ DAY: By Joe Van Langenberg

Patrick Ellis – Sri Lankan Charity Video 2020

Kerrigan La-Brooy – Not One but Two Gospel Albums!

Health & Views –May 2020 – 3rd issue By Harold Gunatillake

Thought for the day: Risk more than others think is safe. Dream more than others think is practical. – Howard Schultz

Thought for the day: Risk more than others think is safe. Dream more than others think is practical. – Howard Schultz

Pasan Wijesena – owner of Earl’s Juke Joint – Newtown’s little slice of New Orleans still has us under its spell “TimeOut”

Sahanro Ayurvedic Wellness Centre

ASX Announcement TBG Biotechnology Corp. Confirms CE Mark approval of COVID-19 Nucleic Acid and Antibody Rapid Test Kits – Authorised by the Board of Directors Jitto Arulampalam Chairman

Click below for events

eLanka_Donate

 



Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of