eLanka Newsletter – May 2020 8th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia
Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter
https://www.elanka.com.au/donation-of-books-to-sri-lankan-libraries-sri-lanka-consulate-general-in-sydney/
DONATION OF BOOKS TO SRI LANKAN LIBRARIES
Combined Colleges of Sri Lanka Choir: by Everard Hoffman
Combined Colleges of Sri Lanka Choir: by Everard Hoffman
The grand old man of tea – Merrill J Fernando
DORIS MADE EVERY ONES’ DAY: By Joe Van Langenberg
Patrick Ellis – Sri Lankan Charity Video 2020
Kerrigan La-Brooy – Not One but Two Gospel Albums!
Health & Views –May 2020 – 3rd issue By Harold Gunatillake
Thought for the day: Risk more than others think is safe. Dream more than others think is practical. – Howard Schultz
Thought for the day: Risk more than others think is safe. Dream more than others think is practical. – Howard Schultz
Pasan Wijesena – owner of Earl’s Juke Joint – Newtown’s little slice of New Orleans still has us under its spell “TimeOut”
Sahanro Ayurvedic Wellness Centre
ASX Announcement TBG Biotechnology Corp. Confirms CE Mark approval of COVID-19 Nucleic Acid and Antibody Rapid Test Kits – Authorised by the Board of Directors Jitto Arulampalam Chairman
Leave a Reply