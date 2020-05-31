Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – May 2020 9th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – May 2020 9th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – May 2020 9th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka

Department of Home Affairs – Novel Coronavirus update + Giving immigration assistance in Australia

“LOST FOR WORDS” – By Des Kelly

My Days With Dr. Mary Rutnam and Robin Rutnam: by Chandra Arulpragasam

The grand old man of tea – Merrill J Fernando

KATE SPARKLES: By Joe Van Langenberg

Mrs. Vimala Wijewardena: Sri Lanka’s first female cabinet minister

Online Gathering for the 3rd June 2020

Why do most diabetics worry about the morning fasting blood sugar being high?-by Dr. Harold Gunatillake

Combined Colleges of Sri Lanka Choir: by Everard Hoffman

Reason for Life-A Plausible Opinion! – By Oscar E V Fernando

John Kotalawala [Snr] and Carters’ Strike in 1906

