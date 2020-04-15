eLanka Newsletter (mid week) – April 2020 5th Edition – Sri Lankans in Australia
Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter
2020 Auluth Auwurudu Litha – Sri Lanka Sinhala & Tamil New Year
“THE AIR THAT WE BREATHE” – By Des Kelly
Prime Minister – Message – Sinhala and Tamil New Year
Foreign Secretary speaks on Sri Lankan missions and expatriate issues during COVID-19 crisis
Relaxation of Foreign exchange Restrictions – Opening of Special Deposit Account (SDA) with Sri lanka Banks
A Great Message & Words of Wisdom to us all
7 Uplifting Historical Speeches!
Should you use Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine as palliation for the treatment of COVID19?-Dr. Harold Gunatillake
DR. A N T O N S E B A S T I A N A N A P P R E C I A T I O N
Sri Lanka’s Easter Sunday bombings: one year on from the terror that took my family
The Howard Roberts Quartet broadcast in 1970 at 1pm on a weekday & Happy 90th Birthday Shelly Gunewardena (sent by Patrick Ranasinghe)
A TRIP ALONG MEMORY LANE.- By Group Captain (Retd) Tilak Pananwala (Epilogue.- by Bernard VanCuylenburg)
Leave a Reply