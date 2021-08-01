eLanka Website Designs – Delivers another highly successful web project for MGlobal Data Analytics

Please see below the testimonial from MGlobal Data Analytics….

Dear Neil

On behalf of MGlobal Analytics I am expressing my sincere THANKS to you and the eLanka website development Team.

The design and development of the MGlobal website was indeed an iterative process of learning, re-design development involving four cyclical iterations. All completed within a record three-week period, following the signing of the development order. A great effort including rapid responses, patience, and pursuit to get it right by the elanka Team.

Cycle one was developing a framework and providing contents to complete the website.

Cycle two involved making the soft launch and getting constructive feedback from many selected friends in Australia, Sri Lanka, and even a friend of a friend as far away as Chicago, all within 24 to 48 hours. involved making the soft launch and getting constructive feedback from many selected friends in Australia, Sri Lanka, and even a friend of a friend as far away as Chicago, all within 24 to 48 hours. Cycle three was to complete d the redraft of the MGlobal Analytics website, following comment guidelines as follows: Assume ONLY a maximum of 15 Seconds to capture visitor interest in website Reduce no of chapters from 5 to 4. Make chapter heading much more personal Limit colours and change to standard font and avoid italics (adopted ARIAL 12/14 in black) Focus on MARKETING what services MGlobal Analytics can offer the visitor Change contents from Q&A lecture format to focus on outlining the service being offered and the benefits Ensure cartoons and photos were relevant to the content topic Add a few stories to the website and the service provision Cycle four was to add style and formatting of the redraft of the MGlobal Analytics website,

We will now move into the ongoing exciting fifth cycle. Live launch of the MGlobal website by marketing to attract traffic to the website.

This has been a challenging and collaborative process undertaken in association with the elanka Team.

I warmly appreciate and THANK you and the elanka Team for a rewarding iterative process experience.

Kind regards

Tass

Tass Thassim FCPA, FCMA, CGMA, FIMC & CMC

Data Analyst

Sydney

LinkedIn L inkedIn.com/in/tassthassim

Email tthassim@bigpond.net.au

Website https//mglobalanalytics.com

Phone +61 (2) 9439 2915

Mobile +61 (0) 423 625 785

===================================================