Elephant twins stillborn in Polonnaruwa-by Amali Mallawaarachchi

Source:Dailynews

The carcasses of stillborn elephant twins were found by the wildlife authorities in Mahasenpura, Polonnaruwa recently.

According to the Wildlife Department this is the same area where Sri Lanka witnessed its first recorded twin elephant birth in July, 2020. According to the DWC the birth had occurred while the herd was in transit through the area at the onset of the monsoon.Upon the discovery, the DWC has carried out an autopsy on the twins and confirmed that it was a case of stillbirth. According to the DWC birth of twin elephants is of extreme rarity.