Eleven Things We Have The Burghers To Thank For-by Shannine Daniel

Source:Roar.media

Sri Lanka’s Burgher community, as we know, is an ethnic group of people with mixed European and Lankan heritage, and they have been present on the island for centuries. Over the decades they have contributed immensely to Sri Lankan culture, and some of their customs have been integrated into modern Sri Lankan society. Here’s a look at some of their more popular contributions, to music, food and clothing, and more:

1. Baila

The word Baila is derived from the Portuguese verb bailar, which means to dance. An integral part of the Sri Lankan music scene, baila became popular in the early 1960’s, thanks to the infamous Wally Bastiansz. Bastiansz, who was of mixed Sinhala and Dutch Burgher descent, was a skilled guitarist, banjo player, and violinist.

Wally Bastiansz, the ‘Father of Baila’ in Sri Lanka. Image courtesy wallybastiansz.com

Historically, baila originated from the Kaffirs, the African slaves and soldiers who were brought into the island by the Portuguese traders. They were said to be carefree people who loved to sing and dance and created two distinct forms of music: the ‘chicote’ which has a slow tempo, and the more upbeat ‘kaffringha.’ These two different styles of music came under the general term bailar, and they became popular folk traditions along the coastal districts, where the Portuguese cultural influence was the strongest. The Kaffirs mingled freely with the Portuguese Burghers, who embraced bailar as their own form of music and dance.

There are typically four subgenres of baila: ‘Waada baila’, a style of baila performed as a competitive style of singing between two singers who try to outwit the other, ‘Papare baila’, which is what is usually played at school cricket matches and other sports events using trumpets and drums, ‘Calypso baila’, which is influenced by Calypso music and is typically played with acoustic guitarsand bongo drums, and ‘Chorus baila.’

Chorus baila is the most popular, and was introduced by Bastiansz by adapting the 6/8 kaffringha rhythms to accommodate Sinhalese lyrics and introduced the chorus to the traditional baila; thus, he is hailed as the “Father of baila in Sri Lanka.” Some of his hits include ‘Nurse Nona,’ ‘Sada Sulan Hamanne,’ ‘Ratak Watinawa’ and ‘Mathakai Amme.’

Baila music is a much-loved form of music in Sri Lanka. Image courtesy wikipedia.org

Baila and even Kaffringha are still a significant part of the Portuguese Burgher community of the Eastern coast, particularly in Batticaloa, and are performed at social occasions such as weddings. Traditionally, the most common accompanying instruments of baila are the violin, viola, acoustic guitar, and the tambourine.

2. Lace Making Produce intricate lace is a complex and time-consuming task, nevertheless, one that has been mastered by many Sri Lankans over the decades. Image courtesy visitruhuna.sp.gov.lk First introduced to our culture by the Portuguese, lace making was a popular domestic pastime of Burgher women and has now become a part of Sinhalese culture, too. The craft was first taught by the wives of the Portuguese colonisers to noblewomen of the Sinhalese courts. The Portuguese word for bobbin lace, ‘reinnda’ became the Sinhala word rende, while the Portuguese word ‘bilru,’ which denotes the bobbin around which the thread is wrapped, became beeralu in Sinhala. Beeralu lace was said to have graced the wedding attire of brides in the Kandyan royal courts, and was also a part of the clothing culture of the southern coastal districts in the 15th and 16th centuries. The skill has long been considered a traditional craft of Sri Lanka. Today, a small concentration of women still continue this craft, mainly in the Magalle area of Galle, but it is an art form in crisis, as these women have to face poor market conditions and poverty. Lace-making is a delicate and difficult craft. Before weaving the lace, a stencil has to be first prepared, and in order to create this stencil, the lace-maker needs to know all the different types of knots used in lace-making. The stencil is then made on a piece of cardboard using graph paper. Later on, the pattern of the lace is traced onto paper, which they then fix onto the rotatable structure of the beeralu kotte, the wooden structure used to make lace. They then weave over 30 wooden bobbins or beeralu, creating their pattern using pins to separate the different kinds of knots in the design. The craft is so intricate that it apparently takes a practised lace maker about a week to create a metre of one-inch-wide lace.

3. Lamprais

Lamprais, a much-loved Burgher dish. Image credit: lt.lk/Darshana Abraham

This tasty delicacy that was inspired by Dutch culture in Sri Lanka is one of the most popular Burgher dishes. Lamprais has a very unique recipe because it is cooked twice; first the rice, the curries and the other accompaniments are cooked separately, and then they are wrapped in a banana leaf and baked in an oven. It consists of yellow rice boiled in stock, accompanied with mixed meat curry, seeni sambol, brinjal moju, fried ash plantain curry, cutlets, and a deep-fried, boiled egg.

Traditionally, frikkadels (Dutch-style meatballs made with a mix of ground beef and pork, eggs, bread crumbs, and spices) were served instead of cutlets in a neatly packed parcel of lamprais. The original recipe for lamprais calls for a mixed meat curry or lampara curry that includes beef, mutton, lamb, pork and chicken, but it can be prepared with a single meat. Wholly vegetarian lamprais can be prepared as well.

4. Rich Cake

Served at weddings and at Christmas, the Sri Lankan ‘rich cake’ is true to its name: rich in flavour, it is sometimes difficult to taste more than one piece at a time, owing to the large quantities of candied and dried fruits, sugar, honey, and spirits, which are only some of the ingredients needed.

But Christmas would not be the same without the rich cake, which also passes for ‘Christmas cake’ that is sometimes iced with royal icing, before being cut up and painstakingly wrapped in oil paper and Christmas wrapping paper, and then either sold at shops or distributed to visitors during the season.

Rich cake is a special part of the Christmas season. Image courtesy fancix.com