Emotional Surprise for a COVID-19 Survivor | Good Morning Britain – surprise for Roy as he is reunited with Dr Hetti! (Dr. Hettiarachi)

When Roy Ives was taken into hospital a month ago, his family were told that night to prepare for the worst. Thanks to the efforts of NHS doctors and nurses he was able to pull through, despite suffering from a number of underlying health issues, and is now back home recovering. Roy said: “The NHS staff are angels, they have done so much for me. I will never forget Dr Hetti and he will be in my thoughts every day as a way to say thank you.” We’ve got a special surprise for Roy as he is reunited with Dr Hetti! (Dr. Hettiarachi)







