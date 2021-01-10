England Test series to go on despite Moeen Ali tested COVID positive

Source:Dailynews

England tour will continue as scheduled despite all-rounder Moeen Ali has tested positive for Covid-19 following the PCR test done on arrival at the airport in Hambantota on January 3. The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed this in a press release yesterday.

The 33-year old Ali will now observe a 10-day period of self-isolation, in accordance with the Sri Lanka health authorities protocol on quarantine, where he is likely to undergo a further PCR test before being permitted to rejoin the team. He is likely to miss the first Test.

Chris Woakes has been deemed as a possible close contact, and he too will have to observe a period of self-isolation and further testing.

The touring party will be PCR tested for a second time on Tuesday morning. At this stage, the team will train for the first time on Wednesday.

The 42-member contingent arrived by a special charter flight on Sunday to play ICC Test Championship matches which is to begin from January 14 at Galle International Cricket Stadium, which will host both matches. When contacted, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket Ashley de Silva said: “We were advised by the health authorities about Moeen’s report and are jointly working with the ECB on it. He will be isolated in accordance with local health guidelines under the supervision of their team officials.” (AN)