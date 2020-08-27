England vs Pakistan 3rd Test: James Anderson Becomes First Fast Bowler to Pick 600 Test Wickets-by Aditya Chauhan

Anderson was made to wait for the landmakr due to a lengthy rain delay on the final day. Anderson could have been forgiven for wondering if the wicket would ever come. At one stage in the third Test, the 38-year-old saw four chances going down. A couple of them really quite straightforward – dropped off his bowling within the space of 37 deliveries. Also Read – Eng vs Pak: Virat Kohli Congratulates James Anderson For 600 Test Wickets, Says ‘One of The Best I Have Ever Faced’

Highest Wicket-takers in Test Cricket (Top-10)

Muttiah Muralitharan 800 wickets Also Read – Babar Azam to Lead Pakistan in T20Is vs England, Uncapped Haider Ali, Naseem Shah Make 17-Man Squad

Shane Warne 708 wickets

Anil Kumble 619 wickets

James Anderson 600* wickets

Glenn McGrath 563 wickets

Courtney Walsh 519 wickets

Stuart Broad 514* wickets

Dale Steyn 439 wickets

Kapil Dev 434 wickets

Rangana Herath 433 wickets

Azhar Ali, who had scored an unbeaten 141 in Pakistan’s first innings, was surprised by the bounce that Anderson generated as the ball ended up deflecting off the shoulder of his bat to England captain Root at the lone slip position. Root pocketed the ball despite it coming at a good pace at him.

Earlier, the hosts England enforced the follow-on after Anderson’s five-wicket haul helped bundle out Pakistan for 273 in the first innings. England put on a mammoth total of 583/8 declared in their first innings.

Anderson is now the fourth-highest wicket-taker of all time in Test cricket behind Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets), Australia’s spin wizard Shane Warne (708) and former India captain Anil Kumble (619). Among fast bowlers, Anderson is followed by Glenn McGrath (563), Courtney Walsh (519), and his long-time new-ball partner Stuart Broad (514). Azhar Ali’s wicket was the second Anderson took in the innings after that of opener Abid Ali. He ended the first innings with figures of 5/56.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.