English cricket team lands at Mattala

Source:Ceylontoday

The England national cricket team that will take on Sri Lanka in a Test series landed at the Mattala international airport today (Jan 3rd). The players arrived onboard a chartered British Airways flight.

The team and support staff were subject to PCR tests at the airport and were subsequently taken to their hotel under heavy security.

England is scheduled to play a couple of warmup games in Hambantota before taking on Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium.