English cricketer tests positive for new COVID-19 variant

Source:Ceylontoday

The individual who tested positive for the new strain of the coronavirus this morning (13) has been identified as a member of the English Cricket Team touring party according to Dr. Hemantha Herath, Deputy Director-General of Health Services.

Incidentally, PCR tests conducted following the arrival of the English touring party confirmed that English batsman Moeen Ali tested positive for COVID-19.