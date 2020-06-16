by In

“ENGLISH ENTENDRE’S” – By Des Kelly

With the present “Lock-ups, & downs” , there is no better way to spend your time than to read a few quaint English Entendre’s, and here are some to start off with.

OMAN, I can’t’ wait to ROME around, again. VENICE this all going to end ?. Cannot say when the lockdown will be over, KENYA ?. Quarantine has made my DELHI routine boring !!. I’ve been WASHINGTONS of dishes & plates. This SPAIN is real. What’s the RUSSIA, stay home, and stay safe. Maybe INDORE’s not such a bad place to be. Wives are now COCHIN their husbands to cook.









10.MYSORE throat is better now.

11.DUBAI your masks now, and wear them.

12.We need all the LUCKNOW.

And now, to seriously finish this thing with my best quote of the day.

“WHY DO WE ALWAYS SAY “REST IN PEACE”

When we should be saying “LIVE IN PEACE” ??.

Desmond Kelly.

