Establishing of Australia – Sri Lanka Business Council in Sydney

This has reference to our initial meeting held on 9th December 2020 at my official residence on the above.

As discussed at the above meeting, we formed a Committee to study the Draft Constitution and to finalize arrangements to formally establish the Sri Lanka – Australia Business Council in Sydney.

The selected committee had series of discussions and 4 meetings in this regard and finalized the Constitution of the Council and the office-bearers of the Business Council were also selected. A copy of the finalized Constitution is attached hereto for your information.

The following members have been selected to serve as office-bearers of the Business Council.

(1) Mr. Malcom Monteiro President

(2) Mrs. Chithra Silva Secretary

(3) Mr. Aubrey Joachim Treasurer

(4) Mr. Peter McKeon Committee Member

(5) Mr. Thayaparan Ponniah Committee Member

(6) Mrs. Ajantha Randeniya Committee Member

(7) Mr. Jayantha Abeydeera Committee Member

8) Mr. Karl Wyzenbeek Committee Member

Honorary Members – Mr. Lakshman Hulugalle, Consul General

Mr. Abdul Raheem, Consul (Commercial)

The Committee also has been discussing and making arrangements to launch formally the Australia – Sri Lanka Business Council in May 2021 (the date and the venue to be confirmed).

I shall appreciate it very much if you could send your observations and any suggestions in this regard and also encourage Australian Businessmen to join the Australia-Sri Lanka Business Council.

In addition to you, if you have any identified businessmen please send the details to the Consulate General enabling the Committee of the Business Council to send formal invitation to attend the launching of the Australia-Sri Lanka Business Council in Sydney.

I look forward to hearing from you and your continued support to make the proposed Business Council a success.

Yours sincerely,

Lakshman Hulugalle

Consul General