Ex Servicemen Project

Your participation and assistance is needed for the “Ex Servicemen Project”!

During the British period Ceylonese took part in their wars – outside Ceylon.

After the wars many memorials were erected in many places to remember participants (especially the deceased) It took the form of Commemorative Plaques in Churches / Schools / Sports Clubs; Clock Towers, Crosses etc.

Some were in Church Cemeteries, Public Cemeteries, prominent places in Urban areas, Some were in their respective Battalions, Regiments or Corps Headquarters.

Ex Servicemens Association had collected many information regarding these.

We at eLanka hope to support and assist to complete the project by verifying the collected information and provide assistance to find all the War Memorials in Sri Lanka

For Example – Gampola Planters had erected a Memorial Cross in Gampola but they could not find any such cross even at the St. Andrew’s Anglican Church.

Mr. KN Perera is the Team Leader of this project.

The requirement is to collect all the information on the British era War related memorials in Sri Lanka.

Please feel free to email as much information, photos, documents to:

eLanka (info@eLanka.com.au ) or

Mr Anton Edema (Major, (Rtd) 2V SLLI) antonedema@gmail.com