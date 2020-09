Expats & Travelers: Arugam Bay, Hippy Market in Sri Lanka

“One of my favorite things about Sri Lanka is the mix of Western and Eastern cultures and influences. I love local food, culture, and all things Sri Lankan, but as an American away from home, I also miss Western markets, music, food, and friends. Arugam Bay, the small surf town in the East, has a great mix of both. Here’s a look at my month here” Johnny FD