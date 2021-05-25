“FAMOUS NAMES” – By Des Kelly

An amazing true story about one of the most famous Characters of our era. It is hard to imagine George Bernard Shaw himself, personally writing such a glowing tribute to a little Island he happened to visit in his travels around the World, CEYLON.

I am not about to explain who GBS was. Indeed, I am certain that every one of eLanka’s twenty five plus thousand members would know precisely who this most famous man was. What George Bernard Shaw did write however, when he visited beautiful Ceylon, is there for everyone to see.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.

If I were not an Irishman, I would very much like to be a Sinhalese.

I love Sri Lanka and the people who live there.

The day I saw Sri Lanka, I fell in love with Sri Lanka.

I think the origin of mankind and the beginning of civilization may have started in Ceylon.

It’s like the people you see everywhere in the world, but there’s something strange about people in Sri Lanka.

This is our country

The world’s most talked about writer and philosopher #George_Bernard_Show

Born in Dublin, Ireland, July 26, 1856, he was the youngest in the family.

he

He died November 2, 1950, aged 94 years

Father Jor Shaw

Mother Luinda Elizabeth Girlie