“FAMOUS PEOPLE” – By Des Kelly

Image source: ROSL

On Friday, the 14th of May, 2021,

on Facebook, Cynthia Peiris asked the question, WHO IS THE MOST FAMOUS PERSON YOU HAVE MET ?. Because my answer was going to be rather long, I decided to write same, in eLanka, hoping that Cynthia is indeed, one of it’s 23.000+ members, and if not, inviting her to become one. Cynthia, I entered the Showbiz Scene in Ceylon, in 1942, when I was just 6 years old. I have met dozens of Lanka’s famous Personalities but none were really World famous. To mention specific names would be unfair to dozens of others, but my eLanka friends would know exactly what I mean, and WHO they are. In Showbiz Ceylon, as it was then, there were many more famous personalities, than there were, in any other category, one could think of, and, as I went through 26 years in my lovely Island home, as I always call her, I was privileged to meet them, and have many, as personal friends.

That said, now let us get going with the WORLD FAMOUS ONES, I think Cynthia means. My first, Admiral of the Fleet (later to be promoted to be the first LORD of the Admirality), Louis Mountbatten. Where did I meet him ?, you ask. Well, let me tell you.

I joined the Senior Force of Ceylon, the Royal Ceylon Navy, in 1953, was designated as the right-hand “Marker” of an “Exhibition Squad”, not only because I was considered to be very good at Naval Drilling capabilities, but even more so, because I was 6’2″ tall, and “loftier” as such, than the rest of the guys. When Lord Mountbatten paid us a visit, our Squad was presented to him on what was Galle-face Green.

My meeting with him was very brief, and I could not utter a word to him, since we were at a “Present-Arms” position, and not only the fact that one could not talk or even whisper, simply stand in this important position and stare straight ahead, with your rifle directly in front of you. But, the Admiral of the Fleet SPOKE TO ME !!. He stopped, right in front of me, looked me in the eye, and said these exact words

“You are quite tall, to be in such a small Navy, my man”. I would have given anything to give him my thanks for his remark, but no, I could not, and he passed on, and into the 2nd file of the Squad. This was the talking point of the other Navy guys for about a week.

I’ll finish with my first famous, World renowned person by saying that it is not because he spoke to me, but because, without a shadow of a doubt, THIS FIRST LORD of the Royal Navy would have to be the most IMPOSING figure in ANY uniform. Forget about “Royalty” or anyone else, the late, great Louis Mountbatten absolutely stood out. They could not get him via any Naval battle, so the IRA assassinated him, covertly.

I was always proud to serve in the Royal Ceylon Navy, but had to buy myself out, after nearly nine years, in order to migrate to Australia, where I not only met my 2nd most famous person, this time I had my chance to actually speak to him. This person was undoubtedly the BEST CRICKETER IN THE WORLD, BAR NONE. Yes, it was Sir Donald Bradman.

Image source: cricmatez

Shortly after arriving in Melbourne, I managed to get a job at a local branch of the SOUTH AUSTRALIAN RUBBER MILLS, at Dandenong. Sir Donald was a Director of this Company based in South Australia (naturally), and he decided to visit the S.A.R.M. Branch on a particular day, and we were informed that he was coming in to check on how this “Branch” was managing.

Like nearly every other Ceylonese, I was also interested in the game of cricket, and could not believe that I was about to SEE this great man. I was looking forward to just seeing him, as I thought he would not spend too much time here, before going back to S.A.

Imagine my good luck of not only seeing him, but being introduced to him, shaking his hand, and showing him around our factory, for about half an hour pointing out the products manufactured here, in Victoria.

Before he arrived, I resigned myself to the fact that he would have no time, whatsoever for us, ordinary employees, but I found that I was never as wrong, because Sir Donald Bradman, was, in my opinion, the best-mannered, well-spoken Managing Director, one could ever hope to meet. He walked around this little Branch, speaking to all of us as though he had known us for years.

I do not care what anyone says, the late, also very great, Sir Donald Bradman WAS & WILL BE always, the greatest CRICKETER IN THE WORLD,

Everybody knows this, and THIS writer is so very proud of just being able to shake his hand, leave alone talking to him. I have been very lucky indeed.

First, the Lord of the Admirality, and then, the Lord of Cricket History.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.