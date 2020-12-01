Farewell event for the newly appointed Ambassador of Sri Lanka to China Dr. Palitha Kohona

The farewell event has been organized for the newly appointed ambassador of Sri Lanka to China Dr. Palitha Kohona. He was the former permanent representative of Sri Lanka to the United Nation. Many dear ambassadors were present to an exclusive sit down four- course dinner hosted by of Mr. Jeff Goonawardena on behalf of his very dear friend Dr. Palitha Kohona. Mr. Jeff is the present director for all prisons in Sri Lanka. He has served as the Consul General for Western States USA, Honorary Mayor to City of Oceanside California, and director to airport & aviation as well.

Rosmead Place by Thilanka boutique hotel with beautiful tropical paintings in the rooms and bamboo gardens made the place a little hideout from the hustle and bustle Colombo city. Located at one of the most prestigious location of Colombo 07, Rosmead Place by Thilanka consist of 4 suites rooms with city view and private garden, 2 superior deluxe rooms, fine-dine restaurant, bamboo outdoor sitting area, and roof top sunbathing garden. Boutique hotel can accommodate private functions for both sit down (maximum 30 guests), and buffet style (maximum 100 guests).

27/16 Rosmead Place, Colombo 0070, Sri Lanka

Tel: +94 77 780 6767 / +94 77 421 3241

Website: www.rosmeadplacecolomno7.com