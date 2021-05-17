Farewell to Angela Merkel

Source:Island

With six minutes of continuous, warm and heartfelt applause; out on the streets, on balconies, through the windows, and from all portals imaginable, the whole country of Germany applauded, irresistibly, a woman who is a spectacular example of leadership and a stickler for the defence of human dignity, when she stepped down from her position of Chancellor/Prime Minister of Germany.

Around 18 years ago, the Germans elected Angelica Merkel to lead them, and she led 80 million Germans for 18 years with competence, skill, dedication and sincerity. She did not generally utter nonsense and there was no meaningless political rhetoric. She did not appear in the alleys of Berlin to be photographed. She was dubbed “The Lady of the World” and even graphically described as the virtual equivalent of six million men!!!!

During these 18 years of her leadership authority in her country, no transgressions of political power were ever recorded against her. She did not assign any of her relatives to a government position. She did not claim that she was the maker of glories. She did not get millions of euros in commission payments, nor did she hire or compel anyone to cheer her performance. She did not receive charters and pledges and, she did not fight those who preceded her. In 2021, Merkel elected to step down, not attempt to get a fifth term as the Chancellor of Germany, left the party leadership position and handed it over to those who came after her, with Germany and its German people in the best condition ever.

The reaction of the Germans was unprecedented in the history of the Country. The entire population went out to their balconies of their houses and clapped for her spontaneously for six continuous minutes. A standing ovation nationwide. Germany stood as one body bidding farewell to their leader, a chemical physicist who was not tempted by the fashions or the fancy lights and who did not buy real estate, cars, yachts and private planes. She was always well aware of the fact that she is from former East Germany.

She graciously elected to step down from her post while leaving Germany at the top. She left and her relatives did not claim any advantage. Eighteen years and she never changed her wardrobe. At a press conference, a female journalist asked Merkel “We notice that you’re wearing the same suit, don’t you have any other?” She replied “I am a government employee and not a fashion model”. The entire German populace prayed that God be upon this silent leader.

At another press conference, they asked her “Do you have housemaids who clean your house, prepare your meals and so on?” Her answer was “No, I do not have servants and I do not need them. My husband and I do this work at home every day”.

Mrs. Merkel lives in a normal apartment like any other citizen. She lived in this apartment before being elected Chancellor of Germany. She did not leave it and does not own a villa, servants, swimming pools or gardens. Once a journalist asked “Who is washing the clothes, you or your husband?” She answered “I arrange the clothes, and my husband is the one who operates the washing machine, and it is usually at night, because electricity is available and there is no pressure on it. The most important thing is to take into the account the possible inconvenience for the neighbours. Thankfully the wall separating our apartment from the neighbours is thick”. Then she followed it up with the quip, “I actually expected you to ask me about the successes and failures of our work in the government?”

After losing a devastating World War II, in the early 1940s, Germany was slowly built on the ashes of the Nazi Regime of Adolf Hitler by very many statespersons, the latest of whom is Angela Merkel. They showed a dedicated commitment to the welfare of that country and its people. Their untiring efforts made Germany to be the one it is now; the largest economy of the whole of Europe.

Angela Merkel is the exact opposite of most of our politicians in the Paradise Isle. The latter lot have all the qualities and attributes which are those of precise antipathy to the admirable and fabulous characteristics of former Chancellor Angela Merkel. It is most lamentable that this resplendent isle has so far not seen the arrival of a person of such commendable talents, abilities and statesmanship to guide us out of a 73-year long abyss of perpetual self-destruction. —

Connoisseur

(Extracted from https://sgtalk.org/mybb/Thread-Germany-bid-farewell-to-Merkel-with-six-minutes-of-warm-applause)