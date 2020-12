Father of Sanath Jayasuriya passes away

Source:Dailymirror

The funeral of the late Dunstan Jayasuriya, father of former Sri Lanka Cricket Captain will take place at the General Cemetry Matara at 4pm today (14).

The late Mr Jayasuriya was 86 years at the time of his demise. He was a retired Health Service officer. He leave behind his loving wife Freeda Jayasuriya and sons Chandana (Department of Fisheries) and Sanath.

The cortege lies at his residence at No 45 Mahamaya Mawatha, Kotuwegoda Matara.