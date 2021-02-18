Favorite Burgers In Every State | 50 State Favorites

We scoured online listicles, Yelp, and Tripadvisor reviews and asked locals and foodies what their favorite place to get a burger is in every state. There are many factors in making a good burger a great one. It can be the simplicity of an old-fashioned bacon cheeseburger or the perfect bun-to-meat ratio. We’ve listed some that have been named best burger in America by Bon Appétit and Food Network, but also regional favorites that locals swear by.