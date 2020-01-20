by In

Faye Ocean Waves – 41A Vandervett Pl Dehiwela Sri Lanka (For Rent / Lease)

Features of the Property

Super luxury star class 4 bedroom top floor apartment with Ocean views all around from all windows and wrap around balcony. Two large double rooms and two single rooms all with access to the balcony.

Large Sitting and dining room with self-contained kitchen and Laundry facilities.

Three Full bathrooms with showers cubicle and hot water

Clean white Hotel class linen, pillows and towels.

Air Conditioners and fans to all bedrooms, Living room and Dining room

Kitchen facilities Microwave, Cooker, toaster, Electric Kettle Cutlery and Crockery

Laundry facilities Washing machine and iron with ironing board and clothes airer.

Wifi and pay TV facilities provided.

Water motor installed to provide high flow of water supply.

Cleaning and linen services will be provided.

Beautifully furnished apartment in a very quiet and relaxed location.

Clear views of the city on one end and Mount Lavinia to the other.

One minute walk to the beach dining and diving facilities. Many beachside Restaurants within walking distance.

Convenient location to all amenities shopping, banking and transport.

Faye Ocean Waves Charges Per Day Utlilies No of Days Entire apartment 4 bedrooms 100 usd 10 usd 3 days minimum Charges for 2 rooms with rest of apartment 60 usd 10 usd 3 days minimum Charges for 3 rooms with rest of apartment 80 usd 10usd 3 days minimum Payment to bank account

Property Managed Mrs Sheila Lodewyke

Contact: Faye Manoharan ( fayemanoharan2212@gmail.com ) / + 61 412 184 058